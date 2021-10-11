Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Shares of VC stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

