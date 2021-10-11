VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get VIZIO alerts:

NYSE:VZIO opened at $20.81 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 773,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,039.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.