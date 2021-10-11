VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 4.8%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.82. 5,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 908,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,398,396.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,039 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

