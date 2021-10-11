Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 500.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 36,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

