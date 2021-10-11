Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €269.36 ($316.89).

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOW3 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €190.00 ($223.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €213.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.