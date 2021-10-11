Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.41

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 62661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

