Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.78 ($76.21).

Several research firms have issued reports on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday.

ETR VNA traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.38 ($60.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,511,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.68 and a 200-day moving average of €55.15.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

