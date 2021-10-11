Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,212,000 after acquiring an additional 244,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

