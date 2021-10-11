Vortex Defi Price Hits $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $44,447.31 and approximately $2,467.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

