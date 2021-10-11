VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

