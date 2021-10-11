Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $9.86 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.