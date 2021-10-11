Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.24) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

