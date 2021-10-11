Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 5.7%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41. 1,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 399,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vtex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

