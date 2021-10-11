W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for W. P. Carey in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

WPC opened at $74.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

