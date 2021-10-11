W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

