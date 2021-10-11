Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €158.18 ($186.10).

Several brokerages recently commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €154.05 ($181.24) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.01. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 12 month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

