Wagerr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,798.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $6,798.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00277047 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 221,061,422 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

