WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Down 4.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 1,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,414,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,195,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

