Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 17,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.87. 110,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.