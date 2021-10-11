Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 17,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

