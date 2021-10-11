Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.07 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $75.07 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.91 or 0.06250075 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00094593 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,649,421 coins and its circulating supply is 77,928,389 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

