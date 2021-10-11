Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $171.49 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Wanchain has a market cap of $171.49 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.79 or 0.00415448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain's total supply is 193,754,878 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

