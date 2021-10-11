Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 27.9% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $176.63 or 0.00307528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $825,552.63 and $146,528.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

