Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Up 6.5%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 650,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

