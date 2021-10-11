Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $26.52 on Top Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Waves has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $80.60 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.52 or 0.00046292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00023148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005771 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 106,399,450 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

