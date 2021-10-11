Waycross Partners LLC Has $190.74 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,569 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $190,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

