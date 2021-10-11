Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 22,830 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

