Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,755 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,935. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.39 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09.

