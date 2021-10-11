Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,917 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $62.62. 466,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,208,957. The company has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

