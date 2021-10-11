Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 27.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 43.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 353.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $796.71. 208,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,346,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $735.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.91, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

