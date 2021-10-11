Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $17.86 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

