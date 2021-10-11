Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

IBM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.64. 20,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

