Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 481,512 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.18. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,362. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.