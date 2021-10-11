Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,211 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 773,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.70. 381,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,280,879. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

