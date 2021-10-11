Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

