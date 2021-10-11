Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,870 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,186,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.93. 17,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $77.34 and a one year high of $105.41.

