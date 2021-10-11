Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $52.88. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

