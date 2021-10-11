Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,899. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.