Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,032. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

