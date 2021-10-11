Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,028 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.27. 83,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $345.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

