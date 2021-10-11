Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 3,472 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.78. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

