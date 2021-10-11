Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBW. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.63. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

