Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,221 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,270. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37.

