Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

GOOG traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,811.78. 9,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,804.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,559.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

