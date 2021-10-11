Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 20,279 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.51. 59,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

