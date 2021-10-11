Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 32,593 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,593 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.30. 201,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,486,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.