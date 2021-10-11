Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 49,634 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,634 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of BBEU stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,034 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46.

