Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 52,997 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,997 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $5,944,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 29,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $875,386,434 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.15. 215,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,698,682. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.38. The firm has a market cap of $930.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.