Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,436 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

