Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 478,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.86. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

